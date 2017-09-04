BART: No Service Between 19th Street-West Oakland-Fruitvale, Lake Merritt Station Closed

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART trains are not running Monday between the 19th Street and Fruitvale stations and the West Oakland and Fruitvale stations as crews rebuild tracks in downtown Oakland, transit officials said.

Also, the Lake Merritt station is closed.

BART crews can’t complete the trackway repairs during the overnight hours when the system is usually closed for maintenance, which is why the extra time is required, according to BART.

AC Transit is providing a fleet of free buses between Fruitvale and 19th Street. The buses will stop outside the station. Riders are asked to budget an extra 20 to 40 minutes for their trips.

Passengers going to the East Bay from San Francisco and the Peninsula should take trains with destination signs reading “All East Bay.”

Riders who are traveling from Dublin/Pleasanton or Warm springs/South Fremont and want to go to a destination along the lines to the West Bay, Richmond or Pittsburg will need to transfer to the bus at Fruitvale and then board a train at 19th Street to reach their destinations.

