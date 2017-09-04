Car Crashes Into Tesla Dealer In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A car crashed into the Tesla store in San Francisco.
It happened Monday after 1 p.m. at the dealer on Van Ness and Farrell.
A man posted pictures showing stunned passersby snapping photos of the scene.
Mercedes SLK300 just crashed into Van Ness Tesla Store. pic.twitter.com/3D7n2PQ3V2
— Pavel Uvarov (@puvar) September 4, 2017
A Mercedes SLK 300 had smashed through the large plate glass window, sending debris and a huge piece of glass onto the sidewalk.
No word yet, what caused the crash, or if anyone was seriously hurt.