Crews Set Containment Lines To Protect Gilroy Homes From Ballybunion Fire

GILROY (CBS SF) — A 100-acre fire raging in west Gilroy was zero percent contained Monday afternoon and fire crews established containment lines to protect homes and structures, police said.

Fire crews from Gilroy and Cal Fire, along with other agencies, are battling a vegetation fire that started on Ballybunion Court about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. No homes or structures were in immediate danger, according to police.

Helicopters dropped water on the blaze and air tankers dropped fire retardant. In addition to the containment lines, fire crews staged near homes. Fire commanders were carefully monitoring weather and winds, police said.

Santa Teresa Boulevard between Miller Avenue and south of Club Drive remained closed, police said. Residents were asked not to walk or bike down this stretch of road to allow clear access for emergency vehicles.

The Ranch side of Christmas Hill Park was closed to the public and Cal Fire was setting up a base camp there. The south side of the park remained open to the public.

The walking path through the Ranch side of Christmas Hill Park to Solorsano Middle School was closed to all foot traffic to secure the park for the base camp.

Parents and students of Solorsano Middle School should make alternate arrangements for travel to and from school starting Tuesday, as all access from the Ranch side of Christmas Hill Park will be closed, police said. No pickups or dropoffs will be allowed in or near the park, police said.

Alternate arrangements will also need to be made for students who use the path on the Ranch side of the park to walk to school, as this path was also closed.

Gilroy and Cal Fire crews worked through the night in rugged, steep terrain to battle the blaze on Ballybunion Court, Gilroy police said.

Air quality in Gilroy is “very poor” because of the fire, police said. Residents are recommended to stay inside with doors and windows closed.

While expressing appreciation for donations offered by residents, police said no donations are needed at this time. They asked that donations not be brought to the fire stations.

