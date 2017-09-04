Dozens Of Pets From Texas Shelters Flown To Bay Area For Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Fifty dogs and 20 cats looking for new homes arrived in the Bay Area in style, thanks to efforts by the San Francisco SPCA, Mad Dog Rescue, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue and the Milo Foundation.

The animals were flown in to Oakland from Texas on a private jet. The pets were in Texas animal shelters when Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast. But they had to leave to make room for all the pets that got lost during the storm.

“They have thousands of animals at emergency pop-up shelters. They are actively searching to try to find homes for them first but this is going to be an ongoing rescue effort for six months to a year,” explained Ryan Darfler, director of Mad Dog Rescue.

If you’re ready to adopt one of these animals, check:

San Francisco SPCA or the Milo Foundation.

