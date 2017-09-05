Bay Area Lawmakers, CEOs Blast Decision To End DACA Program

(CBS SF) – Bay Area leaders and CEOs are condemning the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, which former President Barack Obama created in 2012, would be “rescinded” and that Congress has six months to provide a legislative fix.

Shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program would be rescinded, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, “President Trump’s decision to end DACA is a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault on innocent young people in communities across America.”

Pelosi called on Republican leaders in both the House and Senate to bring a bill to the floor.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) called the decision “heartless” and said, “By turning his back on our young Dreamers and their families, President Trump has once again sided with division and hate.”

California has 200,000 DACA recipients, the most of any state.

The move to end the program has also been widely condemned by leaders of Silicon Valley tech companies.

“This is a sad day for our country,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on his page. “It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.”

Zuckerberg, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were among 400 executives who urged in a letter last week to Trump to preserve the DACA program.