Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Simple Dreams’ To Be Reissued For 40th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On September 15th, a deluxe reissue of Linda Ronstadt’s eighth studio album album Simple Dreams will be released. It will mark the 40th anniversary since it’s original release in 1977.

For Ronstadt, Simple Dreams is regarded as one of her most successful albums, selling over 3 1/2 million copies in less than a year. The album was such a blockbuster hit, it knocked Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours from the number #1 spot after a unprecedented 29 weeks. Simple Dreams also earned Ronstadt multiple Grammy nominations and won for Best Recording Package.

Two songs from the album made the top 5 at the same time, “Blue Bayou” and the Buddy Holly cover “It’s So Easy.” The first time since The Beatles and the first female artist to do so.

The upcoming deluxe reissue will include three previously unreleased live recordings from a 1980 HBO concert special Ronstadt had done. One of those rare live tracks is “Blue Bayou” and is featured on RollingStone.com to listen to.

In 2011, Ronstadt retired from performing and lives here in the Bay Area. In 2013, she revealed to AARP that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which makes it very difficult for her to sing. That same year, President Barack Obama presented Ronstadt with the National Medal of Arts for her contributions as a musician.

In 2014, Linda Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



