Massive Crowd Gathers, Marches In San Francisco To Support DACA

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large group of protesters voicing their support for DACA gathered in San Francisco in front of the Federal building early Tuesday evening before marching to City Hall.

The group, numbering in the hundreds and possibly edging into the thousands, carried signs showing support for the over 200,000 Dreamers in California affected by the plan to rescind former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

But the administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.

The protesters marched a short distance from the Federal Building at 7th Street near Mission up along Market Street before heading to Civic Center Plaza in front of San Francisco’s City Hall.

While the growing protest remained peaceful as of around 6:30 p.m., there was a large contingent of San Francisco police officers present to keep the peace and control the crowd as it blocked major downtown thoroughfares.

Muni service was affected by the demonstration, shutting down streetcar service along Market Street between Van Ness and Embarcadero and impacting other routes in the area.

The demonstration was one of a number of protests across the country in response to the announcement Tuesday morning about the end of the DACA program. Thousands of activists gathered in peaceful demonstrations in Denver, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.