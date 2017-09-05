Peter Dinklage Was In a Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

The actor performed as part of the band "Whizzy"
Actor Peter Dinklage holds the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in the press room at the 63rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles September 18, 2011. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Peter Dinklage (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
(RADIO.COM) – Peter Dinklage is famous for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but his musical background may surprise you.

Dinklage was part of a punk rock band called Whizzy in the mid-90s. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage,” Dinklage told Playboy in a recent interview.

“Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with show.”

Sounds like a performance a Lannister could get behind.

whizzy steve eichner wireimage1 Peter Dinklage Was In a Punk Band Before Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage sings with ‘Whizzy’ (credit: Steve Eichner / WireImage / Getty Images)

The photo above comes from a Whizzy gig at Under Acme in New York City in 1994.

