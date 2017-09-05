Peter Dinklage Was In a Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

VIDEO: Peter Dinklage Crashes Emilia Clarke’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Set Tour
(RADIO.COM) – Peter Dinklage is famous for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but his musical background may surprise you.
Dinklage was part of a punk rock band called Whizzy in the mid-90s. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage,” Dinklage told Playboy in a recent interview.
“Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with show.”
Sounds like a performance a Lannister could get behind.
The photo above comes from a Whizzy gig at Under Acme in New York City in 1994.
