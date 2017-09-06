Gunman Sought In Deadly East San Jose Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Tuesday night in a shooting in San Jose and the suspect is at large, police said Wednesday morning.
According to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia, at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Story Road and Sunset Avenue where a man was shot.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Garcia said.
The unidentified suspect fled the scene, Garcia said.
Further details were not immediately available.
