Female Inmates Escape From Dublin Prison Camp

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Two female inmates walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp in Dublin and are being sought, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service reported that inmates, Anna Armstrong, 34, and Irene Michell, 37, walked away from the Federal Correctional Institution at Camp Parks in Dublin at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Armstrong – described as Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 175 pounds – was sentenced this year to a 63-month prison sentence for federal narcotics charges, the marshals service said.

She is believed to have family ties in Yuma, Arizona and Lancaster, California.

Michell was sentenced in 2014 to a 110-month prison term, also on federal narcotics charges. The marshals service said she has a lengthy criminal record which includes theft, assault, fraud, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

She is Native American, about five foot 8 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michell also has a neck tattoo which reads “Adan.”

Anyone with information on the two was asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive tipline at 1-877-926-8332. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at northerncaliforniamostwanted.org