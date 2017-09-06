Mystery Fighter Jet Roars Over East Bay Cities

Filed Under: East Bay, Fighter Jets
An F-16 fighter jets seen over Walnut Creek, September 6, 2017. (Brian Yuen)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least one fighter jet was seen and heard roaring over the East Bay Wednesday afternoon.

The jet appeared to be a F-16 Fighting Falcon, with air-to-air missiles attached to the wing tips.

The Federal Aviation Administration had no information about the fighter jet and referred questions to the U.S. Navy.  Spokespersons for NAS Lemoore and Oakland International Airport had no information about the flight.

People in Walnut Creek, Danville and other cities in Contra Costa County offered their reactions on Twitter, and said there were more than one jet.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch