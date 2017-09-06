Mystery Fighter Jet Roars Over East Bay Cities

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least one fighter jet was seen and heard roaring over the East Bay Wednesday afternoon.

The jet appeared to be a F-16 Fighting Falcon, with air-to-air missiles attached to the wing tips.

The Federal Aviation Administration had no information about the fighter jet and referred questions to the U.S. Navy. Spokespersons for NAS Lemoore and Oakland International Airport had no information about the flight.

People in Walnut Creek, Danville and other cities in Contra Costa County offered their reactions on Twitter, and said there were more than one jet.

Fighter jets just flew overhead. Changing pants when I get a chance. — andrew_pi (@Bwuh) September 7, 2017

Huh! Fighter jets circling my 🏡??

What trump do now? #DanvilleCa — Dave (@Davo999) September 7, 2017

Fighter jets just went screaming over Walnut Ceeek CA. Brought back memories of living on AF bases — Melissa Van Hoosen (@melvanhoosen) September 7, 2017