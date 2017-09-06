Bay Area Food Banks Pitch In For Harvey Victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Food banks from across the country, including the Bay Area, have been mobilizing to help Hurricane Harvey victims and making a difference in Texas.

In the San Francisco warehouse of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank organization on Tuesday afternoon, dozens of palettes of food were being prepared for shipment to Houston’s food bank.

“We’re sending a container of food to Texas that’s going out this week, so there will be about 60 palettes in that container,” explained Barbara Abbott, Director of Food Sourcing and Allocation at the SF-Marin Food Bank.

“Like pop-top cans, things that people can consume with really limited kitchen facilities,” Abbott described to KCBS what much of the donation included.

Two staff members from the SF-Marin Food Bank were also being dispatched to Texas to assist with food distribution efforts at food banks in the hurricane zone.

“They need people running forklifts, they need people who know logistics, they need supervisors, they need people to make sure that they run like clockwork,” explained SF-Marin Food Bank Executive Director, Paul Ash.

“Just to give you an idea of what’s going on at the Houston Food Bank, on Friday they received 120 truckloads of food from one company alone,” said Ash.

The truck taking the SF-Marin Food Bank’s donation to Texas was also scheduled to stop at the Alameda County Food Bank and Second Harvest in San Jose to pick up additional donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.