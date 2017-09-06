Noose Discovered On Fence At Alameda High School

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A noose was found on the grounds of Alameda High School Tuesday afternoon, according to the school district.
The Alameda Union High School District said in a post on its Facebook page that a small noose was found tied on the fence of the campus tennis courts around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The district said the noose was removed and school administrators notified police, the district and all Alameda High School families.
“A noose is a powerful symbol of intimidation,” the post said. “Please know that we denounce this kind of symbolic violence in the community.”
The Alameda Police Department has not yet responded to KPIX 5 inquiries about the incident.
Last month, flyers containing a hate message were found outside the Islamic Center of Alameda, while a vandal hurled rocks through windows of the Temple Israel synagogue in Alameda.