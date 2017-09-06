Man Shot In Richmond District After Pepper Spraying Suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was shot in San Francisco’s Richmond District early Wednesday morning after he pepper-sprayed a man who was behaving in a threatening manner, police said.

The victim was standing outside on California Street near 22nd Avenue shortly after midnight when he was approached by two men in their early 20s who asked for a cigarette.

When the victim said no, one of the men reached into his hoodie pocket in a way that frightened the victim.

He pepper sprayed the two men, then was shot as he ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The two suspects fled north on 22nd Avenue in a vehicle and had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

