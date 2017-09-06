Toddler Falls Out Second-Story Window In King City Apartment

KING CITY (CBS SF) — A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Stanford University Medical Center on Monday with life-threatening injuries after he fell out of the window of a two-story apartment complex landing onto the concrete below, according to King City police.

Police said they received the call around 2 p.m. Monday from Mee Memorial Hospital in King City regarding the boy’s injuries. Police determined there that the boy had crawled through an open bedroom window while his mother was in another room of the apartment.

King City police said the boy is in extremely critical to serious condition at the Stanford Pediatric Intensive Care unit as of this evening.

Captain Allen Rowe said the boy’s condition has stabilized and the mother is cooperating with the investigation.

Police remind residents that small children must be closely monitored at times as they can wander away quickly or get themselves into life-threatening situations in an instant.

Any with information on the child’s fall is advised to call King City police at (831) 385-4848.

