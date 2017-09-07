Foodie Chap Goes For Some MF Chicken With Joe Hargrave

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Meet Joe Hargrave, San Francisco restaurateur behind Tacolicious, Mosto, Bar San Pancho and his new project “MF Chicken”. I have been a fan of almost every project Joe has launched. The restaurants (Tacolicous) though casual offer seriously good food. The team cares about what is served and how it is served to their diners. Cocktails go hand in hand with the stellar food and good tunes and good vibes always fill the air.

After 15 years of managing front of house operations at key SF restaurants—not to mention opening his first restaurant Laïola—Joe decided to toss aside dining formalities for margaritas and tacos. (Forks, as he sees it, are overrated.)

Today, Joe does the big stuff but also curates the T-lish playlist and keeps the office abreast on politics and baseball – he’s all about the LA boys in blue. Go GIANTS (LOL)!!

Joe and his wife Sara, parents of four have hearts as big as the Golden Gate Bridge and public education is at the core of their philanthropy. In it’s 5th year, the Tacolicous School Project donates 15% of proceeds on Mondays to 36 neighbouring schools from San Francisco to San Jose. The current total sits at $852,000 and is fast approaching the benchmark $1 million dollars for public education. Amazing.

Meantime back to MF Chicken their new “rotisserie meal” to go business. The bird is a Rocky free range chicken rubbed with a spicy, tangy ancho-chile based marinade and spun slowly in the rotisserie until juicy. It comes with these accompaniments:

Fresh La Palma tortillas

Rice-o-licious made with Rue & Forsman long-grain

Rancho Gordo black midnight beans

Pickled cabbage

Salsa diablo and salsa angel

Chopped onions and cilantro

“MF Chicken” is for delivery or pick-up at Tacolicous (North Beach) in San Francisco. This rotisserie chicken meal for 3 or 4 is just $32. A super deal and super healthy & tasty too.

Joe shared his favorite leftover chicken recipe: MF Chicken Breakfast Fried Rice. The tasty & easy to make recipe is below.

Enjoy my fowl-filled and cocktail -fueled conversation with restaurateur Joe Hargrave, the guy behind “MF Chicken” who wants to – give you the bird – with some yummy sides and for a steal.

Cheers, Liam!

MF Chicken Breakfast Fried Rice

Order extra from MF Chicken so you can have plenty of leftovers for breakfast. For a delicious addition, order the MF charred corn, remove it from the husk and toss it with the fried rice.



Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon peeled and finely chopped ginger

1/4 cup chopped onions

3 cups rice-o-licious or leftover cooked white or brown rice

1 cup chopped MF Chicken

3 eggs, whisked

MF salsa diablo or your choice of hot sauce such as Sriracha or Tapatio

Kosher salt to taste

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Lime wedge for squeezing

Directions:

In a wok or large sauté pan over high heat, heat the oil. Add the ginger and onions and saute for a minute or until soft. Add the rice, toss well. Use a spatula to carve out a space in the middle of the rice and add the eggs to the well. Allow the egg to cook while scrambling them with a spatula. Once scrambled, combine the eggs with the rice. Add the chicken. Toss and season to taste with salsa or hot sauce. If using unseasoned rice instead of rice-o-licious, add salt to taste. Add chopped cilantro. Serve with a lime wedge.

Margarita Fresca

Ingredients:

2 oz Blanco tequila

1 ½ oz watermelon juice

¾ oz lime

¾ oz agave

Pinch of chile salt dropped in shaker

Garnish:

Chile salt rim with lime wedge



For more information, visit:

MF Chicken

1548 Stockton St.

San Francisco, California

(415) 649-6077

www.tacolicious.com/mfchicken