Homeless San Francisco Man Expected To Survive After Scissors Attack

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested at a South of Market homeless shelter Wednesday evening after he allegedly stabbed another man with a pair of scissors, San Francisco police said Thursday.

Police said one resident of the shelter at Fifth and Bryant streets attacked another resident shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The suspect, a 50 year-old man, was detained by others at the shelter and was arrested by police when they arrived. Police did not immediately release his name Thursday morning.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

