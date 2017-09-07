John Madden Returns To KCBS

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – I’m so happy to be able to break this news: John Madden is returning to KCBS Radio. When John joins us on Friday at 9:15 AM, it’ll be just over 20 years since he first appeared on KCBS.

A lot of miles and quite a few smiles since then (the photo above shows Steve Bitker and me with John and his boyhood buddy John Robinson in Green Bay in 2008).

John Madden is a Bay Area treasure. All of our lives felt a little empty when John ran into a series of health issues in the fall of 2015. But he’s doing well now and eager to get back in the saddle.

For many years, John’s segment was “appointment listening” every weekday at 8:15 AM. The new game plan gives him a little more sleep: he’ll join us at 9:15 on Mondays and Fridays. We’ll make sure to post each segment on Radio.com, KCBS.com and other social media platforms.

– Stan Bunger



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.