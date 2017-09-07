Kid Rock Keeps Up Criticism Of Kaepernick, Others At Concert

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Kid Rock, politics, San Francisco 49ers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Kid Rock has again criticized NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, while insulting white supremacists and teasing at some kind of political future.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Kid Rock speaks onstage at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Kid Rock (credit: Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images)

The entertainer spoke between songs Wednesday at a concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He used a podium with a faux-federal seal that read “United States of ‘Merica.” In his profanity-laden speech, Kid Rock dismissed those calling him “racist.”

ALSO READ: 

Kid Rock also blasted those who “take a knee or sit” during the national anthem. Kaepernick, who is black, refused to stand during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers last year in protest of police violence and social injustice. Kid Rock, who is white, previously made comments about Kaepernick during an Iowa concert.

The National Action Network Detroit chapter has demanded Detroit’s new arena cancel Kid Rock’s shows next week. It plans to protest.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch