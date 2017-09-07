Robbery, Police Chase Ends In Crash Outside Oakland Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A robbery led to a car chase in Oakland Thursday afternoon, ending in a crash outside a house.
Chopper 5 over the scene showed an older model white Nissan Maxima with at least one tire missing which had gone onto the sidewalk and into the front yard of a home at 23rd Ave. and Chapman St. in Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood.
Police said the chase began with a robbery at 9th Ave. and Jackson St. near the Lake Merritt BART Station.
Four people were detained after the crash.
There was no word of any injuries. No further information was immediately available.