2 Sacramento Police Officers Injured, Suspect Killed In Shootout

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Two police officers in Sacramento were injured in a shooting with a double-homicide suspect late Thursday morning, but authorities said their injuries were not life threatening.

Police later confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by officers.

The incident happened near Fruitridge Road and 27th Avenue in Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department Twitter account posted about the shooting at about 11:17 a.m.

3300 block 27th av:Officer involved shooting, 2 officers struck with non-life threatening injuries,susp is down – unk extent of injs #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ytimtBqrXI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2017

Police initially said the suspect is down, and later confirmed that the person was fatally shot by police during the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities later announced that the person who shot the two officers was the prime suspect in an ongoing double-homicide investigation in Sacramento.

The suspect has not been identified, nor have the two officers injured.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

The shooting comes just a week after Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Robert French was killed in a hotel shootout with a suspect.

The gunman — 32-year-old Castro Valley resident Thomas Littlecloud — died in the hospital a few days later.

Two other officers were injured in that shooting.