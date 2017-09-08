Bob Seger Announces 2017 North American Tour Date In Oakland

(RADIO.COM) – As rumors of his impending retirement swirl, rock icon Bob Seger has extended his 2017 North American tour with his Silver Bullet Band. The concerts span across the continent and now include cities like Oakland, Portland and Seattle.
In early June, Seger drew attention when a strange video appeared on his website: Archival footage from his career flashed across the screen with hints of a new tour and the words “One Last Time.” At present, Seger’s representatives haven’t confirmed whether this 2017 tour will be his final run, but let’s put it this way: Now might be a very good time to finally see Bob Seger in concert.
2017 Runaway Train Tour Dates:
9/9: Detroit, MI. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
9/12: Rochester, NY. @ Blue Cross Arena
9/14: Boston, MA. @ TD Garden
9/16: Uncasville, CT. @ Mohegan
9/19: Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena
9/21: Cincinnati, OH. @ U.S. Bank Arena
9/23: Detroit, MI. @ Palace of Auburn Hills
9/28: Pittsburgh, PA. @ PPG Paints Arena
9/30: Columbus, OH. @ Nationwide Arena
10/5: Greenville, SC. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/7: Atlanta, GA. @ Infinite Energy Arena
10/10: Des Moines, IA. @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/12: St. Louis, MO. @ Scottrade Center
10/14: Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center
10/19: Houston, TX. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/21: Dallas, TX. @ Ford Center at The Star
10/24: Austin, TX. @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 : Denver, CO. @ Pepsi Center
10/28: Phoenix, AZ. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/02: Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/04: Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/07: Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
11/09: Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
11/11: Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center
11/15: Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/17: Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Tickets for the added shows go on sale Saturday, September 16th at 10:00 am local via Live Nation.
