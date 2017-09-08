Caltrans Aims To Reopen Hwy 1 Near Big Sur In Summer 2018

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Caltrans is hoping a $40 million rebuilding project will have state Highway 1 at Mud Creek reopened by late summer 2018.
A mudslide on May 20 spilled more than 5 million cubic yards of rocks and dirt onto the highway and into the ocean. Caltrans said it’s the largest slide ever along the Big Sur coast.
“The landslide at Mud Creek is one of the largest in California’s history. We are working to safely rebuild the road in this complex and unpredictable area,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins in a statement.
Caltrans announced plans to build over the slide earlier this summer using a series of “embankments, berms, rocks, netting, culverts and other stabilizing material.”
The timeline for the reopening and rebuilding of the road is also dependent on this winter’s weather conditions, Caltrans officials said.
