Half Pound Of Heroin Found In Sonoma County Traffic Stop

WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police arrested two Ukiah men Wednesday on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales after a traffic stop in Windsor, a police sergeant said.

A Santa Rosa police officer saw the driver of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 just north of Santa Rosa violate minor traffic laws, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

The officer followed the vehicle and stopped it in Windsor. The driver, Daniel Cutlip, 55, of Ukiah, was a convicted felon with a prior prison sentence, Boettger said.

The officer found a half-pound of heroin inside the vehicle and arrested Cutlip and a passenger, Darin Mahan, 51, of Ukiah for possession of heroin for sale and transportation of heroin, Boettger said.

Santa Rosa police narcotics officers then searched Cutlip’s Ukiah residence and found two ounces of heroin, a half-ounce of methamphetamine, several prescription medications, $32,000 in cash inside a floor safe and five pistols and ammunition in another floor safe, Boettger said.

Cutlip was arrested and booked in the Sonoma County jail for possession for sale and transportation of heroin, possession for sale of methamphetamine and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mahan was arrested and booked for possession for sale and transportation of heroin, Boettger said.

