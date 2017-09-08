150 Pets Evacuated To East Bay Ahead Of Irma Up For Adoption

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – As Hurricane Irma threatens Florida, Roughly 150 pets that were previously up for adoption in Fort Lauderdale have been evacuated to the East Bay.

The Humane Society of Broward County reached out to the Animal Rescue Foundation early Tuesday once it was clear that the storm could lead to catastrophic damage in the Fort Lauderdale area.

“By clearing shelter space, they can better respond to recovery efforts and focus on reuniting any local owners and pets who may be displaced by the storm,” ARF Executive Director Elena Bicker said Thursday in a statement.

ARF, working with the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Berkeley Humane Society, received a cross country flight with 60 dogs and 92 cats at the APP Jet Center in Hayward.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Berkeley Humane Society tweeted that it had arrived.

“Our goal now is to find these ‘bicoastal’ dogs and cats loving and safe homes here in the Bay Area,” Bicker said.

Adoption fees are waived this week, for anybody looking to help by giving these animals a home. ARF is also accepting help covering the costs of transportation, care and placement, as well as donations of items like dog carriers, blankets and towels.

ARF is a Walnut Creek based organization dedicated to rescuing cats and dogs that have run out of time at public shelters.

