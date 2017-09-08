Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Home Again’ & ‘Dolores’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews “Home Again” starring Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen and Candice Bergen. Plus Jan discusses the new film about American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. Produced by musician Carlos Santana and Peter Bratt, the film is simply titled “Dolores”.

HOME AGAIN (R) 97 min

Open Road FilmsHallie Meyers-ShyerReese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lake Bell

About The Movie:

HOME AGAIN stars Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies,” Wild, Walk The Line, Sweet Home Alabama) as Alice Kinney in a modern romantic comedy. Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways. Alice’s unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand. HOME AGAIN is a story of love, friendship, and the families we create. And one very big life lesson: Starting over is not for beginners.

Source: Facebook.com

DOLORES (NOT RATED) 95 min

5 Stick Films/PBSPeter BrattCarlos Santana, Alpita Patel, Brian Benson and Benjamin Bratt

About The Movie:

Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by starting the country’s first farm worker’s union with fellow organizer Cesar Chavez. What starts out as a struggle for racial and labor justice, soon becomes a fight for gender equality within the same union she is eventually forced to leave. As she wrestles with raising 11 children, three marriages, and is nearly beaten to death by a San Francisco tactical police squad, Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her new found feminism with racial and class justice.

Source: Metacritic.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.