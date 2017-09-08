Legendary John Madden Talks Football On KCBS

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Legendary Oakland Raiders coach, NFL Hall of Famer and broadcaster John Madden returned to KCBS Friday morning, talking about former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith’s brilliant Thursday night performance against New England and the Raiders upcoming opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Madden will be live on KCBS at 9:15 a.m. PDT on Mondays and Fridays.
Listen to John’s return to KCBS here:
One Comment
Welcome back John! My dad & I have miss you so much. You sound great! This football season will be fun now because you are back. We will be listening on Mondays and Fridays, from Washington. 🙂