Point Reyes Search For Missing Small Plane

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE (CBS SF) — Search teams took to the rugged trails of Point Reyes National Seashore Friday, looking for the wreckage of a Cessna 172 plane that was last reported to be near Bolinas, authorities said.

FAA Public Affairs manager Ian Gregor said the plane — with only the pilot onboard — was reported overdue while flying from Santa Ynez to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon.

A massive search effort was launched including teams from the National Park Service, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department and other local agencies after ‘a ping’ from an electronic emergency signal was heard near Point Reyes.

The teams continued their effort until early Friday in the rugged, wooded area in west Marin and then took a break until daybreak.

A heavy fog layer prevented the use of aircraft Friday morning so the effort consisted of about 30 searchers on foot. Two other pings were detected and searchers were focusing a specific area of the massive park.

