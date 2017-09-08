Oakland Injury Report: Raiders Relatively Healthy Heading Into Week 1

By Shawn Lealos

Last season, the Oakland Raiders looked like they were going to roll hard into the playoffs and possibly challenge teams like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the top of the AFC. However, the Raiders lost Derek Carr before the regular season officially ended, and limped into the postseason with their third string quarterback leading the way. The good news is that the Raiders have Carr back to full-strength as they prepare to open the 2017 NFL season this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Here is a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report for their opening game of the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders relatively healthy heading into Week 1

When the week started, there were nine players listed on the Oakland Raiders injury report However only five made it to the final injury report before the game against the Tennessee Titans. The biggest name now marked as healthy is superstar linebacker Khalil Mack. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Mack returned to the practice field on Thursday and Friday, and will be on the field come Sunday. Mack’s return is huge news, as he will be a key player when it comes to limiting Marcus Mariota and the Titans’ offense on Sunday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was also limited in practice on Wednesday, but proved on Thursday and Friday that he is ready to go. He was suffering from a knee injury, but was a full participant in practice at the end of the week and will be a key weapon for Carr on Sunday. Cornerback David Amerson (concussion) and left guard Kelechi Osemele (wrist/ankle) were both also left off the final injury report.

Sebastian Janikowski

One of the biggest question marks this offseason has been long-time kicker Sebastian Janikowski. He was unsigned and was suffering from back problems. However, at least one of those issues was dealt with this past week. Janikowski and the Raiders agreed on contract issues when he signed a new deal and agreed to a $1 million pay cut. However, he enters Week 1 listed as questionable (back). The Raiders have a second kicker on the team in Giorgio Tavecchio in case of emergency, but Janikowski should play on Sunday.

Wrapping up the Raiders’ injury report for Week 1

The Raiders have only two players listed as out this week: Strong safety Keith McGill II (foot) and running back Jamize Olawale (quad). McGill is out indefinitely with a Jones fracture, and second-year player Karl Joseph will start in his place. Olawale is the starting fullback, but the Raiders will either use Jalen Richard or play more three receiver sets with him out of the lineup.

Listed as questionable is backup cornerback Gareon Conley, who missed most of the Raiders’ camp with an injury to his shin, and starting weakside linebacker Cory James. If James can’t go, the Raiders have little depth at linebacker, and Tyrell Adams will likely step into a starting role.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

Gareon Conley, CB – Shin – Limited Practice

Cory James, LB – Knee – Limited Practice

Sebastian Janikowski, K – Back – Limited Practice

Out

Keith McGill II, DB – Foot – Did Not Practice

Jamize Olawale, FB/RB – Quad – Did Not Practice

