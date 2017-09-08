Sandoval Snaps 0 for 38 With Homer As Giants Top White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval snapped his 0-for-38 skid with a three-run homer, Matt Moore pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago White Sox 9-2 on Friday night.

Denard Span also homered and Brandon Crawford had three hits with an RBI for San Francisco, which has won back-to-back games after losing seven of eight.

Sandoval went 1 for 3 with four RBIs. His previous hit was a single on Aug. 25 at Arizona.

Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.

Moore (5-13) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He won for just the second time in eight decisions.

Lucas Giolito (2-2) gave up five runs, three earned, and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked four, struck out five and was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales after he was lifted.

