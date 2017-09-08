UC Sues Trump Administration Over Decision To End DACA Program

Filed Under: DACA, Deportation, DREAM Act, Immigration, Trump Administration, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California has sued the Trump administration over its decision to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco includes university president Janet Napolitano as a plaintiff.

Napolitano was Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration and helped implement its Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

The lawsuit says the university will lose students and employees because of President Donald Trump’s decision to end the program.

An email sent to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fifteen states have sued separately over the president’s decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch