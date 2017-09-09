Driver, Shot On Hwy 4 In Antioch, Makes It To Hospital With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A shooting on eastbound Highway 4 near Somersville Road on Friday night left one man with non-life threatening injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP received a call of shots fired on the freeway at 9:34 p.m. Friday but officers didn’t locate a victim or any vehicles when they arrived on the scene.
California Highway Patrol officer Brandon Correia said a man and his girlfriend were driving eastbound on the freeway when a shot was fired at the victim’s car, striking the driver once in his extremities. The woman was not injured.
Correia said the victim’s car had a bullet hole in it and despite his injuries, was able to drive himself to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch where CHP was notified. He said neither the victim nor his passenger was able to provide a vehicle or suspect description. Officers did recover evidence at the scene of the shooting.
