Section of I-80 Near Vacaville to Close Overnight for Bridge Demolition

VACAVILLE (AP) — State transportation officials are warning of likely travel delays when a section of Interstate 80 in Northern California is closed overnight to allow for demolition of a bridge.

Caltrans says the key route between San Francisco and Sacramento will see closures just east of Vacaville from late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Midway Road Bridge

Midway Road Bridge on I-80.
(Google Street View)

Detour signs will be posted, and the California Highway Patrol will help direct drivers.

Crews will demolish the Midway Road Bridge. A replacement bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2018.

