Pilot Killed In Point Reyes Crash Had Fled Hurricane Harvey

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The wife of a pilot killed in crash in Marin County said her husband had recently fled his home in Houston after it was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

A search crew found 58-year-old John R. Wilson Friday in his wrecked Cessna 172 at Point Reyes National Seashore. The oil and gas industry consultant was flying from Santa Barbara County to Santa Rosa for a business trip, and he was reported overdue Thursday afternoon.

Wilson’s wife, Christine, said her husband splits his time between Austria, Santa Barbara and Houston. She said he left Houston to stay at the couple’s property in Santa Barbara after the hurricane flooded their basement.

She said he received his pilot license a few weeks ago.

