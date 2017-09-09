Police Searching For Felony Vandalism Suspect In Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police were asking for help identifying a felony vandalism suspect who struck a vehicle last month with what may have been a hatchet or axe, police said

At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, a victim parked his vehicle near the corner of Western Avenue and Webster Street. The victim returned later and allegedly found the vehicle’s hood sustained damage.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video in the area and saw that at 1:39 a.m. someone drove up alongside the victim’s vehicle.

The driver allegedly got out and hit the victim’s vehicle two times and then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Police said the incident appears to be random vandalism.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Community Service Officer Caiati at (707) 781-1209.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.