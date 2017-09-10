Irma Strengthens To Category 4, Shifts West Taking Aim At St. Petersberg

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 and was closing in on the Florida Keys with top winds of 130 mph early Sunday. Forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water.

Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about.

But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay.

The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.

The storm surge is called dangerous and life-threatening, but what exactly is it?

It’s not a wall of water or a tsunami. Simply put, hurricane winds push water toward shore. It can happen quickly and far from a storm’s center, inundating areas that don’t typically flood.

Storm surge doesn’t just come from the ocean. It can come from sounds, bays and lakes, sometimes well inland.

Jamie Rhome, head of the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s storm surge unit, says large hurricanes tend to create greater storm surge over a broader area, and coastal features such as bays can act like funnels and back water up into rivers and canals.

Forecasters say it kills more people than the strong winds. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said it “will cover your house.”

With winds topping 45 MPH, a decision was made to begin pulling deputies off the road. They will be deployed again when conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/NJBHYSDNFn — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

Irma ripped roofs off houses and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline as it raked Cuba’s northern coast after devastating islands the length of the Caribbean in a trail of destruction that has left 22 people dead so far.

As Irma left Cuba late Saturday and directed its wrath toward Florida, authorities on the island were assessing the damage and warning of staggering damage to keys off the northern coast studded with all-inclusive resorts and cities, as well as farmland in central Cuba.

There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba – a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness – but authorities were trying to restore power, clear roads and warning that people should stay off the streets of Havana because flooding could continue into Monday.

Meanwhile, in Florida, officials were telling people to prepare to hunker down for at least 12 hours once Irma makes landfall.

Officials say Irma is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded to hit Florida.

First responders from the Bay Area including PG&E workers, firefighters and Air National Guardsmen were already in Florida, ready to help with the rescue and relief effort.