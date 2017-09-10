HURRICANE IRMA: Watch CBSN Live | CBS Eye on Irma | Live Blog from CBS Miami | Irma Posts from CBS SF

2 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, In Downtown Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Two people were stabbed, one fatally, early Sunday morning in downtown Petaluma and witnesses are sought, police said.

At 1:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, police said. The officers found a victim in the Golden Concourse, a pedestrian walkway between Kentucky and Keller streets.

The victim was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and died there, according to police.

A second stabbing victim was treated at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning, police said.

Police believe that the suspect may have fled on foot to the Keller Street parking garage and gotten into a car there.

Further details, including the gender of the victims, were not available.

Petaluma police detectives have not identified a suspect and do not know if the victim and suspect knew each other. Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4372.

