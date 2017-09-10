Man Trespassing On Tracks Struck And Killed By Amtrak Train In Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A man who died after being hit by a train near the Martinez Marina Sunday was trespassing on the train tracks when hit by the train, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
“It was a trespasser, someone on the tracks who should not have been there,” said Christina Leeds, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.
Train 733, a Capitol Corridor train, was on its way to Oakland from Sacramento when the strike happened around 11:45 a.m., Leeds said.
The investigation concluded and trains were back on the move around 1 p.m., Leeds said.
The marina is located at 7 Court Street.
Additional information was not immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed