Man Trespassing On Tracks Struck And Killed By Amtrak Train In Martinez

Amtrak train
Amtrak. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A man who died after being hit by a train near the Martinez Marina Sunday was trespassing on the train tracks when hit by the train, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

“It was a trespasser, someone on the tracks who should not have been there,” said Christina Leeds, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.

Train 733, a Capitol Corridor train, was on its way to Oakland from Sacramento when the strike happened around 11:45 a.m., Leeds said.

The investigation concluded and trains were back on the move around 1 p.m., Leeds said.

The marina is located at 7 Court Street.

Additional information was not immediately available.

