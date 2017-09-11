49ers Rookie Reuben Foster Could Miss A Month

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — The 49ers will be without their star rookie linebacker Reuben Foster for the foreseeable future. Foster suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday in the 49ers 23-3 loss against the Panthers at Levi’s Stadium.

The first round draft pick injured the right leg while making a tackle on Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. Foster was carted off the field for x-rays, and later returned to the San Francisco sidelines. After the game he downplayed the severity of the injury.

“I’ll be back very, very, very soon,” he said on Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a much less optimistic view of the injury during his Monday press conference in Santa Clara.

“We’re going to put him in a boot,” Shanahan said of the sprain. “Those tend to be a month — that’s my experience with high ankle sprains.”

Foster quickly worked his way into the 49ers starting lineup following a stellar preseason. He racked up 8 tackles in 3 games, and nearly had an end zone interception against Alex Smith in Kansas City.

The 49ers (0-1) face the Seahawks (0-1) in Seattle in week 2.