Over 800 Lightning Strikes Recorded In The Bay Area In One Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over 800 lightning strikes were recorded in the Bay Area over five hours on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning strikes caused multiple fires and various property damage across the Bay Area.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County fire officials battled two vegetation fires around 6:30 p.m. near Loma Prieta ridge and Twin Creeks Road in the Los Gatos area.

Four lightning strikes were reported to have hit that area at about 5 p.m., causing the fires, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire said both fires were about a quarter acre in size and said they had air dropped water onto the fires.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms have also been recorded, and warned of hail near the San Luis Reservoir.

