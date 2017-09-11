Charges Filed In Horrific Alameda Crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old San Leandro man was arraigned Monday on three felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for a rollover collision in Alameda in May that left three of his passengers dead and several others seriously injured.

Jaime Africano, who is free on his own recognizance, is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 9 to enter a plea.

Africano allegedly was driving nearly 80 mph in a posted 25 mph zone at the time of the collision at Park Street and Lincoln Avenue at 8:01 a.m. on May 29, Alameda police Officer Alan Kuboyama wrote in a probable cause statement.

He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17, which is more than two times the legal limit of 0.08, when he was tested after the collision between his truck, which was carrying seven people, and a minivan with a single occupant, Kuboyama wrote.

Africano drove his truck through an intersection against a red traffic light, which caused the collision with the minivan driver, who survived.

Briana Ortega, 17, of Hayward, died at the scene and Simon Sotelo of Union City, also 17, was pronounced dead at Highland Hospital in Oakland a short time after the collision.

Sergio Garcia, 28, of Hayward, who had been in critical condition at a hospital following the collision, was pronounced dead on June 3.

New Haven Unified School District officials in Union City said Ortega was a senior at the Decoto School for Independent Study and Sotelo was a sophomore at James Logan High School.

Africano, who was injured in the collision, was arrested at Summit Hospital in Oakland on July 25 and was charged the next day. He is now out of the hospital but still wears a back brace and he limped when he left court on Monday.

His attorney Romany McNamara said Africano is still recovering from his injuries.

In addition to the three vehicular manslaughter charges, Africano is charged with drunk driving causing injury for allegedly injuring his passengers and driving with a .08 percent blood-alcohol level causing injury.