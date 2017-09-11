HURRICANE IRMA: Watch CBSN Live | CBS Eye on Irma | Live Blog from CBS Miami | Irma Posts from CBS SF

Halsey and ‘G-Eazy’ Step Out As a Couple, Post Steamy Instagram Pics

Halsey and G-Eazy (credit: Instagram)
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – The rumors are true: pop star Halsey and Oakland rapper G-Eazy are a couple.

The photogenic duo hit New York Fashion Week over the weekend, posing for pictures and holding hands at designer Jonathan Simkhai’s fashion show. They also attended Virgil Abloh’s Fashion Week event together.

The couple also shared some steamy PDA moments on Instagram, including one particularly sultry shot of the pair making out in front of a bodega beer cooler.

Check out all the photos below:

🕺🏻💃🏼

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

@michael.comrie wit the NYFW bts 📷

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

