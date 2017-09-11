HURRICANE IRMA: Watch CBSN Live | CBS Eye on Irma | Live Blog from CBS Miami | Irma Posts from CBS SF

‘It’ Floats To a Record-Breaking $123 Million Opening

VIDEO: "IT (Official Trailer 1)

 
By Brad Hornsby

(RADIO ALICE) – Warner Bros. reboot of Stephen King’s It dominated the weekend box office becoming the largest opening weekend for a horror film ever.

The previous record of $52.5 million was, according to Box Office Mojo, held by Paranormal Activity 3.

The strong opening puts It in the top 20 highest grossing films of 2017.

The Weekend’s Top Ten Movies Were:

  1. It
  2. Home Again
  3. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
  4. Annabelle: Creation
  5. Wind River
  6. Leap!
  7. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  8. Dunkirk
  9. Logan Lucky
  10. The Emoji Movie
