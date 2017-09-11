Over 1,000 Lightning Strikes In San Francisco Bay Area In One Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over 1,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the Bay Area on Monday.

Some of those lightning strikes caused fires and various property damage across the Bay Area.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County fire officials battled two vegetation fires around 6:30 p.m. near Loma Prieta ridge and Twin Creeks Road in the Los Gatos area.

Four lightning strikes were reported to have hit that area at about 5 p.m., causing the fires, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire said both fires were about a quarter acre in size and said they had air dropped water onto the fires.

On the peninsula, Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Dan Ghiorso said around 7 p.m. that crews there were responding to multiple lightning strikes that caused fires in the area.

The National Weather Service said around 5 p.m. that over 800 lightning strikes were recorded as well as passing thunderstorms. The National Weather Service warned of hail near the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

The KPIX High-Def Doppler recorded more than 1,000 lightning strikes by 10 p.m. Monday.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.