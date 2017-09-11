Madden: Lynch’s Beastmode Style Influencing Other Raiders

OAKLAND (KCBS) — It was the kind of play that has been the signature of NFL veteran running back Marshawn Lynch. It’s why they call him Beastmode.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Oakland Raiders needing a maintain control of the ball, Lynch took a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr and rumbled right over Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

On his Monday morning broadcast on KCBS, former Raiders coach John Madden said Lynch’s power begins in his knees.

“He has great knee bend,” Madden said. “They are always talking about battle of the shoulder pads. He can bend his knees and get lower than you…He gets underneath you and when he hits you he’s going to win that battle.”

On the first scoring drive, wide receiver Amari Cooper showed a little Beastmode himself, carrying several Titans players into the end zone with him. Madden said Lynch’s style of play becomes contagious for his teammates.

“You find out that that stuff rubs off on everyone,” Madden said. “I remember years and years ago when we didn’t tackle well. So the next year we said we were going to get the best tackler that we can get in the draft and our first two draft choices were Jack Tatum and Phil Villapiano. They were great tacklers and it rubbed off on everyone. We never had another problem.”