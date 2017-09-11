Top Mexican Diplomat Meets With California Officials To Discuss Immigration

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Mexico’s top diplomat is visiting California’s state capital to meet with lawmakers and discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray is beginning his day in Sacramento at meetings Monday with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Gov. Jerry Brown.
He’ll then visit the city’s Mexican consulate where he will discuss Trump’s decision to end a program that protects from deportation young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or whose parents overstayed visas.
Videgaray plans to meet with recipients of the program and discuss how Mexico is responding to the program’s termination.
