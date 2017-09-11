Northern California Man Suspected Of Murdering Oregon Woman

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old California man is being held on suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman from east Medford, Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports Medford police found 32-year-old Noemi Ruiz lying dead in her driveway in east Medford after a neighbor called authorities Monday morning.

Medford police say police found Ruiz had been stabbed multiple times.

Acting on a tip by Medford police, officers arrested Enrique Solis-Garcia, in Red Bluff, California, several hours later.

He was lodged in the Tehama County Jail on a no-bail warrant awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.

Medford police Lt. Kerry Curtis said police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Police didn’t find a weapon at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Solis-Garcia had an attorney.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.