Popular DJ Killed In San Francisco Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Friends gathered on a street corner in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday night, remembering with smiles and tears a popular activist and DJ who was killed in a late night shooting.

Anthony Torres, who was well known in the transgender community by his stage name Bubbles, died just after 3 a.m. Saturday outside a club near Larkin and Myrtle streets in San Francisco.

Police have not released any details about the shooting or possible suspects.

The slaying has left friends stunned and devastated.

“Bubbles was loved within his community,” said Stokala Spring. “He was iconic within his community which was the San Francisco house music community.”

Police say they don’t have any evidence that the slaying was a hate crime, but Bubbles attorney Jim Reilly begs to differ.

“This is a hate crime, there is no other way to interpret this,” Reilly told KPIX 5. “He (the gunman) was wasted, he was angry about something. He engaged with Bubbles who is an easily identifiable transgender individual. An argument ensued, and he pulled out his gun and shot him down five times as Bubbles tried to run away.”

Bubbles’ death has shocked his community. They are pouring out their love for a man who was the life of the party and now that life has been taken so violently away.

“Bubbles was…,” said Bubbles friend Charlotte Kaufman breaking down into tears. “Bottom line is the day is much less brighter.”