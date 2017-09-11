Legal Team Hired To Help Rescind Sale Of Ritzy San Francisco Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Wealthy residents who live on a private San Francisco street that was sold have hired a high-powered legal team to help rescind the sale.
Earlier this year, a San Jose couple bought Presidio Terrace in a city auction, after the homeowners’ association fell behind on property taxes.
A small cul-de-sac, Presidio Terrace is lined with large mansions and residents have included Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
The homeowners’ association said the taxes weren’t paid due to a mix-up, and has filed a lawsuit challenging the sale and is asking the Board of Supervisors to rescind it.
KCBS and Chronicle insider Phil Matier reported in Monday’s Matier and Ross column that former assistant city attorney Scott Emblidge was hired to run their legal challenge. Spokesperson Matt Dorsey was also brought in for public relations.
A hearing on whether to rescind the sale is set before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in November.
