Proposed Amy’s Kitchen Drive-Thru In Marin Hits Snag With City Planners

CORTE MADERA (KPIX) – One of the nation’s organic food companies got its start in the Bay Area. Amy’s Kitchen is so popular the founders have a plan to expand and open up a fast-food restaurant, but they’ve hit a snag.

If there’s a fast-food that fits Marin, then Amy’s is it. But the drive-thru portion of the vegan, all-organic-eatery does not.

It’s against Corte Madera’s zoning ordinance, but locals say they hope the city will waive the restriction in the name of healthier eating.

“I’m super excited, I was bummed that Denny’s is gone,” says Jackie Carey. She also works nearby. “So I’m excited… stoked.”

The proposed site is that of an old Denny’s, just off Highway 101 at the Paradise Drive exit. An application hasn’t been officially submitted so neither the city nor the restaurant would go on camera, but a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to hear from locals about what they think.

“We’ll have a lot of options, so anyone who works here, we can enjoy a healthier meal and not worry about going to the mall, where it’s already jam packed and isn’t a drive-thru and not as convenient for us to get what we want,” says Danny Munoz, who works across the street.

The City Planner says most people he’s talked to feel the same way, although it would mean major changes to the area. According to documents provided by Corte Madera, there would be a 19-car drive-thru, a 3700 square foot restaurant with outdoor seating and expanded parking.

It would look much like the one in Rohnert Park. So while the deal, if approved, may bring changes, those that live and work nearby say the overhaul is a going to be a much needed facelift.

“We’re not going to have a lot of parking,” adds Munoz. “But that’s an adjustment we all have to get used to. It’s either that or it stays abandoned forever.”

For community members who would like to weigh in on the matter, there is a meeting Tuesday night at the Corte Madera Town Center at 7:30 p.m.